TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front brings a thin line of showers through the Tampa Bay area this morning, and once the front pushes south, the cold air rushes in.

The day starts out in the 60s, but we drop into the mid 50s by the afternoon. The strong wind from the northwest will make it feel like the 40s at that time. Once the sun sets, temperatures drop quickly.

When you wake up on Christmas Eve, many places will be below freezing. There’s a Hard Freeze Watch for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties, and a Freeze Watch for Hillsborough, Polk, inland Manatee, Hardee and Highlands counties. Make sure to take care of the pets and plants and heat your home safely.

Even with sunshine around on Christmas Eve, highs will only be in the upper 40s, and wind chills stay in the 30s during the day. We are in for another cold night as well with lows back in the 20s and 30s when you open presents Christmas morning.

Extra clouds develop during the day on Christmas, and they help hold highs in the 40s once again. You’ll need the Christmas sweater all day.

There is a gradual warm-up next week, but it takes us until Thursday to get back in the 70s. Looks like most of the country starts the new year off above average.