TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) An area of low pressure off Florida’s east coast keeps a few showers passing through the area today, but it will not be as cloudy and gloomy as the last few days.

We still warm up nicely, and afternoon highs reach 80 degrees with a breeze out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Any rain that passes through today should taper off this evening, and temperatures drop into the mid 60s.

Watch for a few extra clouds tomorrow with a weak front pushing through our area. It only brings a 10% chance of a shower, and it won’t bring any cooler air. Highs still reach 80 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. You’ll notice lower humidity on Sunday, and it should be a pleasant day.

The next storm system passes through Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Our best rain chance is Wednesday at 50%.

Behind the front, it will be cooler for Thanksgiving, especially in the morning. It’s still a little too far out to know if the rain will be completely to our south with the front on Thanksgiving. We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as the holiday gets closer.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 has formed in the Caribbean. It may become a tropical storm as it heads northeast, but it stays well south of Florida.