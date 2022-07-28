TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve received about 12 inches of rain so far in July, but we are heading into a drier stretch of days to end the month.

We only have a 20% chance of a shower today. Some spots will be lucky enough to get some brief rain, but most of us will not. With the extra sunshine, temperatures reach the mid 90s. That’s just a few degrees from the record high of 97 set back in 1996.

The dry pattern continues into the weekend. The rain chance stays at 20% Friday, and that’s not enough coverage of rain to cool us down in the afternoon. Highs return to the mid 90s.

The rain chance increases just slightly to 30% Saturday and Sunday. We’ll still be in the mid 90s, so be sure to stay hydrated when you’re outside.

Next week, moisture gradually increases, and that brings back more showers. We get back to “normal” summer rain coverage by Wednesday.

