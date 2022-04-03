TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s quiet and much drier this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

There’s a few lingering clouds after yesterday’s rain, and a few more showers maybe even a thunderstorm could redevelop this morning, mainly south of I-4. However, it will be much drier than yesterday and there will be some sunshine today.

Temps will warm into the mid 80s. Tonight will be dry with lows in the upper 60s.

Monday afternoon we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s and a 20% rain chance for a few evening, inland showers and storms.

It will be fairly quiet through Wednesday, before a cold front moves through on Thursday with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

That cold front will be strong and it will drop temperatures to below average for next weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

