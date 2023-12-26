TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although there are a few showers out there this morning, it will be a drier and less breezy a day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

It will stay mild and quiet tonight with cloudy skies and low temperatures in the low 60s. Expect a slightly cooler and still mainly dry day tomorrow before rain chances go up again tomorrow night and early Thursday morning.

A much stronger cold front is expected to pass through and clear us out for a few days. It will also bring some much chillier weather to the Tampa Bay area for several days, into the weekend.

The cold front will pass early Thursday morning with showers. Temperatures will struggle Thursday afternoon with highs only in the 60s.

Friday and Saturday will be the coldest days with highs only in the 50s across the area. It stays dry Friday through Sunday before another front comes through early next week.

It does look mainly dry to ring in the new year but it will be quite chilly with temperatures in the 50s when the clock strikes midnight.