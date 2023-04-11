TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a cool and comfortable start but it will be another warm and breezy day. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances will not be as high today with just a 20% chance for a spotty shower mainly this afternoon. It will be cool and comfortable once again tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Rain chances will increase to a 40% Wednesday afternoon for showers and a few thunderstorms, especially along in south of I-4. It will still be warm and breezy throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

The highest rain chance will be on Thursday as a warm front lifts north through the area. Forecast models are suggesting the highest rain chance will be inland throughout the day but spotty showers and thunderstorms are still possible along the coast.

A few showers will linger Friday morning before somewhat drying out for the first half of the weekend. Rain chances increase once again on Sunday and Monday as another front moves into the area.

No major cooldowns are expected with any of these systems, highs will stay in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.