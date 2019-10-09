Drier Air Will Move In For The End Of This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overcast skies capped temps at 84 degrees Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moved through the Tampa Bay area. Overnight temps will drop into the low 70s with lingering clouds around.

Thursday morning look for more sunshine with comfortable temps. Through the day highs will reach back up into the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is lower at 30%.

Friday it will be partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance is 20% during the afternoon hours. Isolated rain will develop near the east coast and push back toward our coast.