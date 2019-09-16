Drier Air Moving In On Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a drier trend to the forecast for the coming week.

Overnight will be mostly clear with any evening showers quickly coming to an end. Temps will drop into the mid 70s overnight.

Tuesday there will be nothing but sunshine around. There is no rain in the forecast and temps will quickly heat back up. Highs are forecast to be near 93 in Tampa, not too far off the record.

Wednesday we will bring in a 20% chance of rain as better moisture briefly returns to the region. High will be in the low 90s again.

The rain chance is slim for the rest of the week and dewpoints are expected to drop on Thursday, so there will be lower humidity around as well!