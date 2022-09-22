TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A northeast breeze has brought in some slightly drier air, especially in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will help limit our rain chances today.

We may see a few spotty showers south of I-4, but most of us stay dry and warm. Highs reach the low 90s, which is above average for late September.

A weak cold front arrives late tomorrow and brings in a 30% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be back in the low 90s before the front arrives.

Behind the front, even drier air arrives. It’ll still be warm with highs near 90 on Saturday, but you may even notice some slightly lower humidity. The rain chance is just 20% Saturday.

After a pleasant Sunday morning, the front lifts back north, and the moisture returns from south to north. Rain chances continue to increase through next week.

Also next week, we’ll be tracking a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Most models strengthen it in the Caribbean and push it north into the Gulf. It’s far too early to know details, but we are watching it closely.

