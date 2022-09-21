TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A northeast wind flow will help showers push quickly across the state this afternoon. The rain chance is 30%, but the quicker-moving storms will keep heavy rain from setting up over isolated areas.

It will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s. With even drier air around tomorrow, the rain chance drops to 20%. Highs stay in the low 90s.

A weak front arrives late Friday with a 30% chance of rain. The front won’t bring any cooler air, but you may notice slightly lower humidity this weekend.

It’ll still be warm with highs near 90. Rain chances drop to just 20% Saturday and Sunday.

Spotty afternoon showers return Monday, and late next week’s forecast may be impacted by a tropical system. It’s still a long way out, but we’re keeping an eye on a tropical wave that may organize as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean next week.

Hurricane Fiona will bring high surf and rip currents to the east coast this week as it heads north.

