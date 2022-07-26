TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a sunny morning, the first showers start developing around midday. The coverage of storms increases through the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 60%.

The heavier downpours will be later in the afternoon, but most of the rain is gone around sunset.

It will still be quite hot and steamy today with highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat index values reach 100-105, but temperatures drop quickly when rain develops over an area.

We still have a 60% rain chance tomorrow, but the storms start later in the day and linger into the evening. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Drier air arrives for the end of the week, and rain chances drop significantly. We only have a 30% chance of afternoon storms Thursday and Friday. With the extra sunshine, highs return to the mid 90s.

Just a couple of afternoon storms expected through the weekend. The rain chance is 40% Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.