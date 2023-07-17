TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few showers near the coast this morning. As the day progresses, the coverage of storms increases, and most of them will be east of I-75.

When it’s not raining, it will be hot and humid. Highs reach the low 90s, and it’ll feel like 103-108.

The rain chance increases slightly tomorrow to 60%. We could get a few more morning showers near the coast before the storms push inland again. Highs return to the low-mid 90s.

There will be a wind pattern shift for the end of the week. The wind will come from the southeast in the morning, and the storms that form push toward I-75 and the coast later in the day.

That’s the pattern we typically have most during the summer months, but we have barely seen it at all this year. And, it doesn’t last long this time. We go back to the storms pushing inland this weekend.