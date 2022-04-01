TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Be prepared for a rainy morning commute. Heavy downpours continue to spread off the Gulf of Mexico. The line of storms is slowly pushing south this morning.

The rain will taper off this afternoon, and it will stay mild and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Your Friday evening plans should be okay with just a 20%-30% chance of a shower.

Saturday starts out dry, so do your outdoor plans as early as possible. Rain chances increase again Saturday afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours return from the Gulf of Mexico and linger into Sunday morning.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s before the rain arrives. Once that batch of rain exits, Sunday afternoon and evening should be dry as well. For the dry season, this is a wet pattern for us.

While rain chances come down slightly for Monday and Tuesday, there could still be spotty showers around. It gets warm early next week with highs reaching the upper 80s Tuesday.

Another cold front is set to bring more rain into the forecast late next week.