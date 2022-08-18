TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues today. You’ll notice the higher humidity with winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico.

This pattern pushes a few showers onto the coast in the morning. The storms spread farther inland as the day progresses. Most of the rain is gone by sunset.

Highs reach the low 90s, but the humidity makes it feel like 102-105.

We have a similar day in the forecast tomorrow. 50% chance of storms that start near the coast in the morning. Highs return to the low 90s.

Saturday is a “transition day” out of this pattern. Storms pop up around midday and linger into the evening. By Sunday, we are back in a typical summer weather pattern with morning sunshine and late-day downpours that head toward the Gulf of Mexico.

It will be slightly hotter this weekend. Highs will still be in the low 90s Saturday, but we make it into the mid 90s Sunday.

Highs remain in the low-mid 90s through next week. Expect scattered storms each day after 3pm.

We are still tracking one tropical wave in Central America because it may further organize in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in the next five days. It should not have any impact to the state of Florida.

