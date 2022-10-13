TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for passing downpours this morning and continuing into the early afternoon. These storms generally start near the coast and spread east.

Today’s rain chance is 80%, and the showers will taper off during the afternoon. It dries out from north to south as the front passes.

With the clouds and rain around, highs will be in the low 80s. As the humidity slowly drops this evening, temperatures fall to near 70 overnight.

Tomorrow should be mostly sunny with a refreshing breeze and lower humidity. Highs still reach the mid 80s, so it’ll be warm in the sunshine. You might need a light jacket Friday night with lows dropping into the low 60s.

It’s a pleasant weekend with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. We are already tracking the next cold front that pushes through Tuesday and Wednesday. This front will keep temperatures slightly below average.

