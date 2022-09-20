TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon, which is average for late September.

Just after lunchtime, we’ll see our first spotty showers develop. The rain coverage increases to 40% in the late afternoon and early evening.

A stronger northeast breeze develops tomorrow, and the storms that form will push from the east coast toward the Gulf of Mexico in late afternoon. Some drier air starts to arrive as well, so the rain chance drops to 30%. There’s just a 20% chance on Thursday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the low 90s through the end of the week. A front arrives late Friday and into Saturday with a few showers. This front won’t cool us down much, but we may see a slight dip in the humidity.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona will head north and away from the Caribbean Islands, and it may bring some strong wind and rain to Bermuda before speeding north toward Canada.

We are also tracking another area of interest that may develop as it heads farther south into the Caribbean Sea. This one may eventually track into the Gulf of Mexico.