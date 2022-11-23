TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many of us may start the day with light showers, but the rain chance decreases by the afternoon.

There will be some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon, but plenty of clouds linger through the day. Highs still reach the mid to upper 70s.

Thanksgiving looks quite warm with highs in the low 80s. It may feel a little humid as well with a mix of sun and clouds. Thankfully, there’s just a 10% chance of a stray shower.

It stays warm and mostly dry Friday with highs back in the low 80s.

A front approaches the state Saturday, so we’ll have a mx of sun and clouds with a few stray showers possible in the afternoon. It’ll still be warm and humid in the low 80s.

The front passes early on Sunday with 40% rain chance. It dries out quickly Sunday morning, and it will be slightly cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Mild and dry conditions continue into next week.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.