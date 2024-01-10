TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the strong cold front that brought severe weather to much of the Tampa Bay area yesterday, we have a much quieter day on tap.

Cooler and drier air arrives, so it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. The breeze relaxes throughout the day.

Temperatures fall quickly tonight, and by tomorrow morning, may of us will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

There will be more clouds around Thursday, and it stays cool in the 60s. A few light showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Another storm system approaches on Friday, so the rain chances go up. So do the temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-upper 70s.

The cold front passes early Saturday with another line of storms, but this system is not quite as strong as the one that just passed.

The cooler air returns for the weekend with highs in the mid 60s.

Next week’s forecast remains a bit uncertain with one model bringing a cold front through on Tuesday, but another keeping it warm and rainy. Stay tuned as we get more details on that front.