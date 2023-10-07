TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fall like weather will finally be felt across the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

A cold front will pass through today keeping skies only partly sunny with a 20% chance for a few passing showers. It will still be warm today with highs in the upper 80s.

The colder and drier air will arrive to the Tampa Bay area tonight. Temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the upper 60s and the dew points will have dropped considerably so the air will feel crisp.

The dry air sticks around on Sunday keeping rain chances very low but clouds will linger. A mixture of clouds, drier and cooler air will keep temperatures only in the low 80s Sunday afternoon. It will be gusty at times as well with the cooler and drier air continuing to filter in.

Temperatures will drop quickly Sunday evening and by Monday morning they’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be the coldest temperatures of this cool snap

. Monday afternoon we’ll see a little bit more sunshine with highs still only in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will be another a nice day but the dew points will steadily rise, and temperatures will be back in the upper 80s.

Tropical moisture returns rapidly for the second half of the week with increasing rain chances starting Wednesday. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are then expected through Saturday. It dries out and we cool down again late next weekend.