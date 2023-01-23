TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front brought showers overnight, but clouds clear out through the morning as cooler and drier air arrives.

Highs stay in the upper 60s this afternoon with a cool breeze from the north. Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, and we’ll have lows in the mid-upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

The front lifts back to the north tomorrow, so we warm up fast. Highs reach the mid 70s. It’s even warmer Wednesday before a stronger cold front arrives.

A line of storms pushes south with the front Wednesday evening and continues into early Thursday morning. Even cooler air follows this front.

Friday starts in the 40s, and highs only reach the low 60s despite plenty of sunshine.

Gasparilla Saturday starts out quite chilly in the low-mid 40s, but there will be a nice warm-up. We should be in the mid-upper 60s during the parade. That’s slightly below average, but not uncomfortable if you’re in the sunshine.