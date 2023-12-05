TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first cold front has pushed to our south, so we are feeling the cooler and less humid air today. Highs only climb into the low 70s this afternoon. We’ll also have a layer of mid and high levels clouds streaming across the sky all day.

Temperatures fall quickly after sunset, and we’re back in the low 50s tonight with lingering clouds. Another front passes tonight, and it will bring in even cooler air. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 60s.

The coldest night will be tomorrow night and into Thursday morning with many of us waking up in the 30s & 40s.

After that, it’s a quick warm up as winds turn out of the south ahead of a third cold front. We make it back to 80 degrees Saturday.

The front brings a better chance for showers and storms on Sunday, and it’ll be cooler again behind the front.