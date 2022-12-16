TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that a cold front is to our south, cooler air filters in behind it. Highs only reach the upper 60s this afternoon. That’s below the seasonal average of 74.

A few passing clouds are possible in areas south of I-4, but it should be a mostly sunny day with low humidity.

You’ll want to grab a jacket before heading out this evening. Temperatures fall through the 50s after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

After a chilly start to Saturday, we feel a quick warm-up, and highs reach 70 degrees. Clouds increase in the afternoon, and we should get another round of showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. These showers will be light and should not produce any strong wind gusts.

Sunday will be the coolest day with highs only in the low-mid 60s.

We are in an active weather pattern, which means cold fronts come through more frequently. We get back into the low 70s Tuesday as the next front brings showers and storms that linger into Wednesday. An even stronger front is set to arrive at the end of next week, and it may bring some cold conditions for Christmas.