TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold front that brought Monday’s storms has pushed to our south, and cooler air is filtering in behind it.

Highs will only be in the low 70s this afternoon. Expect some thin clouds at times and a breeze from the north. Humidity will be quite low as well.

You’ll need a jacket this evening as temperatures fall through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We’ll have even more clouds around tomorrow, so highs stay in the upper 60s. We also have a 10% chance of a quick, light shower in the afternoon.

Thursday morning is chilly in the upper 40s, but we warm up quickly into the upper 70s by the afternoon. It’s even warmer Friday afternoon in the low 80s. The weather is quite lucky for St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s more unlucky for Saturday with a 70% chance of rain as the next cold front arrives. This front will not quickly push south, so there’s a lingering 30% rain chance on Sunday. Expect some cooler air with highs in the upper 60s Sunday.

Another round of rain with another cold front looks to arrives Tuesday.