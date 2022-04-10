TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are chilly on this Sunday morning with most spots starting out in the 40s and 50s.

It’s cool right now but it will warm up fairly quickly with temperatures expected to be warmer than yesterday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but that is still below average for this time of year. The winds will not be quite as gusty and sunshine will be abundant.

Temperatures will get chilly again this evening as they drop into the mid to upper 50s tonight. After one more below average start on Monday morning, it’s a big time warm up for the rest of the week.

In fact, by Monday afternoon temperatures will be back to well above average with highs in the mid 80s. However, the humidity will still be nice and low.

By Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be approaching 90°. The humidity will start to creep up for the end of the week and rain chances will slowly increase with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

A weak front will approach the area by the end of the week but it will not bring us cool temperatures like we’re seeing right now.