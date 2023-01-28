TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re in store for a split weekend with a cool and cloudy Saturday but a much warmer and sunnier Sunday.

Temperatures are starting out in the 30s, 40s and low 50s this morning across the area. There’s a big spread in temperatures because of clouds moving in. Clouds have kept our southern spots a lot milder overnight with clear skies up north allowing temperatures to drop a lot lower.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day however, it should stay dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. If you’re headed to Gasparilla, it will be much warmer than last year. You should dress in layers with temperatures warming into the upper 60s pretty quickly.

The clouds will stick around this evening and temperatures will drop much slower with a milder night ahead. Sunday morning low temperatures will only be in the lower 60s.

Clouds clear out for Sunday and temperatures will be much warmer with highs back in the low 80s. It will be a beautiful, dry day.

The low 80s and quiet weather pattern stick around through Thursday. No rain is in the forecast with the exception of an outside sprinkle each afternoon.

A better rain chance comes in Friday with a front that will slowly pass through. It will drop temperature slightly for next weekend.