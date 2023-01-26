TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold front thatbrought a line of storms through our area last night has made it to our south.

That means, cooler air filters in through the day. Highs only reach the low to mid 60s, and there will be a cool breeze all day making it feel chillier despite lots of sunshine.

Temperatures start dropping during the afternoon, and we need to prepare for a chilly night ahead. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

It won’t be as breezy tomorrow, but it will still be cool and dry. Once again, highs will only be in the low to mid 60s.

The cool snap continues into Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s again. However, it warms up nicely during the day Saturday. Most areas will hit 70 degrees, although it should be slightly cooler near the coast. For the Gasparilla Invasion Saturday morning, you’ll need the pirate coat, but you might not need to as much during the parade in the afternoon.

The warming trend continues into Sunday with highs near 80 degrees. In fact, we stay near 80 degrees for much of next week.