TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a cold front to our south, we’ll feel a cool breeze all day. Temperatures slowly climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. That’s below average for early January.

We should see basically full sunshine all day, but the breeze keeps it feeling a little cool. Once the sun sets, it gets chilly fast. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

After a cold start to Saturday, there is a fast rebound with temperatures. Highs reach 70 degrees, and it won’t be quite as breezy. With low humidity and mostly sunny skies, it should be comfortable to be outdoors.

Sunday will also be a gorgeous day. We start the day in the low 50s and reach the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Our next system is relatively weak, and it only brings a few showers Tuesday into early Wednesday. It won’t bring much cooler air either. There’s a second front coming on Friday that should have more impact on rain chances and temperatures.