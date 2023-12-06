TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cool breeze from the north gets stronger through the day, and it helps keep us cooler than average. Highs only reach the mid-upper 60s today.

Tonight will be the coldest of this cool snap, so get the winter coats ready for tomorrow morning. Most of us start Thursday in the 40s, but there will be a few 30s out there.

Winds quickly shift and help us warm up quickly tomorrow. We’ll see highs near 70 degrees, so be sure to dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day.

The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday. We could see a few light showers each afternoon, but most areas stay dry.

Our next big weather maker is Sunday when a cold front arrives. This front will bring a 70% chance of showers and storms.

We are slightly cooler after the front, but the drop in temperatures is not as significant as the one this week.