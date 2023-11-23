TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’ll see filtered sunshine throughout the day, and it will be cool and dry across the Tampa Bay area for Thanksgiving Day.

We’re starting out chilly in the 50s in many spots across the area. There will be some breaks in the clouds throughout the day and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a few spots hitting the low 70s.

It stays dry through the evening before rain chances return again Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will start out chilly Friday morning in the ’50s again and warm up to near 70° as the rain moves in.

Off and on light showers are possible throughout the day and will continue Friday night into Saturday as well.

Conditions improve Saturday evening with rain chances going down but a few clouds will linger.

It looks like the sunshine will return Sunday with temperature staying mild in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.