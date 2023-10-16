TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cool fall weather is settling into the Tampa Bay area for the next several days. Today will feature gusty winds and passing clouds as the final push of colder air arrives.

A few sprinkles are possible along the coast through the early afternoon before the clouds clear out this later today. Sunshine will return but high temperatures will only be in the mid-70s. Gusty winds will continue out of the northwest with winds 15 to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures turn cold tonight with lows by Tuesday morning in the mid-50s in Tampa. Upper 40sare possible in Citrus and Hernando county.

Winds will be much lighter on Tuesday and after that chilly start, despite a lot of sunshine throughout the day, high temperatures will only top out in the low 70s.

It’ll be cold again Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s once again. It will rebound quickly Wednesday afternoon with highs back up near 80°.

It stays comfortable with relatively low humidity levels. Thursday and Friday will see the humidity return with another front making its way through Friday night and Saturday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

This will keep temperatures below average heading into the weekend but it will not be as cold as the next couple of days.