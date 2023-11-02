TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly start, we warmed up nicely, into the mild upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. A chilly, gusty breeze made it feel cooler all day long. We are enjoying very low humidity, making it feel quite crisp and lovely outside.

This evening temperatures will cool nicely down through the 70s and 60s, settling into the upper 50s and low 60s early Friday morning.

It won’t be as cool tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 60s. We reach the low 80s starting Friday, and we stay there through the weekend. Breezy conditions continue, and the rain chances remain slim.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back before bed Saturday night. You’ll get an extra hour of sleep. Going forward, that means earlier sunrises and sunsets.

It’s a pretty quiet weather pattern next week with highs staying in the mid 80s and little to no rain expected.

