TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 50s thanks to yesterday’s cold front. The front will be to our south throughout the day. There will be plenty of sunshine and it will stay dry but it will be breezy.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s but it will feel cool with lower humidity in place. The front will start to meander back north tonight increasing cloud cover and keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.

The clouds will stick around Sunday and it will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

There’s a good chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder off and on throughout the day as the front moves north.

Rain chances will stay elevated Sunday night but we will dry out before sunrise Monday morning with temperatures in the low 60s.

High pressure will build in early next week bringing back the sunshine and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The next front will approach by the end of the week increasing rain chances and bringing us another shot of some colder weather next weekend.