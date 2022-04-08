TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Behind the strong cold front that brought Thursday’s storms, much cooler air is arriving. In fact, it will feel more like early February rather than early April.

Highs only reach the low 70s today with a few passing clouds and a cool breeze from the northwest. Great day to open up the windows. With the strong winds, there is a Small Craft Advisory posted for area waters, so use caution when taking the boat out.

We should be in for a gorgeous sunset, but temperatures drop quickly after that. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is slightly below average.

A dry cold front pushes through Saturday morning, so expect some patchy clouds in the morning. The winds will be even gustier behind this dry front. Highs stay in the low 70s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. You’ll want to grab a coat for Saturday night.

We wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s Sunday morning! Don’t forget to turn on the heater.

With lighter winds on Sunday and bright blue skies, we warm up quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-upper 70s, so it will be quite comfortable. Hopefully you get outside and enjoy the refreshing air this weekend. There are plenty of events happening, and we hope to see you at Armature Works for the Outdoors Expo and Boat Show.

It will still be cool on Monday morning with temperatures in the 50s, but we hit the mid 80s Monday afternoon. Starting Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s, but rain chances remain out of the forecast all next week.