TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dense fog has settled in across the area once again this morning. Expect it to lift just before lunch time. After that, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to near 80°. It will stay dry both today and tomorrow.

Expect another round of dense fog Sunday morning with it thinning out by midday and temperatures warming to near 79°. More of the same on Monday with a few isolated showers possible north of I-4 Monday afternoon.

Better rain chances will come in Thursday as a strong cold front passes through the area. The cold front will change our weather pattern drastically bringing in much colder air by Friday and into next weekend.

Low temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for several nights in a row and high temperatures in the afternoon will only be in the 60s.