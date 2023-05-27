TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is a gorgeous start to this year’s Memorial Day weekend with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s this morning.

Lots of sunshine will warm temperatures up quickly but highs will stay below average in the mid-80s. There is less than a 10% rain chance this afternoon and there will be a comfortable breeze.

It’ll be another comfortable night with low temperatures in the mid 60s and skies staying clear.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will be a little bit warmer with highs near 87°, winds will not be as breezy, and there will be a 20% chance for a few isolated downpours south of I-4 and inland from the coast in the evening.

It’s a similar story for Memorial Day with highs near 89° and a 10% to 20% chance for an isolated shower in the evening.

Rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and they stay elevated for the rest of the week for afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.