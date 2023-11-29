TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab the winter coat this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across Tampa Bay. We haven’t been this chilly since January! We get plenty of sunshine today, so it warms up nicely with highs in the mid-upper 60s. That’s still below average, but it’ll feel more comfortable.

We have another cold night ahead with lows in the 40s. There’s an even faster warm-up tomorrow, and highs reach the mid 70s.

Humidity begins to build Friday as a warm front lifts to our north. We even have a small chance for a stray shower. Highs return to the 80s Friday and the weekend.

We keep a slim rain chance in the forecast Saturday, and there’s a 30% chance of rain Sunday and Monday as another cold front passes.

Behind the front, we get another blast of cool air bringing highs back in the 60s by Wednesday.