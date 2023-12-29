TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a chilly start this morning and we won’t warm up much so you’ll need the coats all a day long. Temperatures will get into the low 60s under partly sunny skies this afternoon.

There is a 10% chance for a quick stray coastal shower this evening but most areas will stay dry.

Tonight will be even colder with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 40s for Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon we’ll see a bit more sunshine but it stays chilly with highs near 63 degrees.

Another cold start in the 40s for New Year’s Eve but we warm up a little bit more under mostly sunny skies and highs near 65. It’s dry and chilly to ring in the New Year with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s at midnight.

Temperatures continue to drop and we’ll start New Year’s Day in the upper 40s with a lot of sunshine as well. Monday afternoon will be a little bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s before another front moves through on Tuesday keeping temperatures chilly for the middle of the week.

An even stronger cold front is forecast to move through next Thursday with a good chance for some showers keeping highs in the 60s through next weekend.