TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bundle up! You’ll need the winter coats all weekend. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s but the wind chills are in the 30s. Winds will stay gusty all day long coming out of the northwest at 20-25 mph.

Despite mostly sunny skies throughout the entire day, temperatures only warm into the mid 50s.

The winds will calm down eventually this evening and skies will stay clear allowing temperatures to drop into the mid and upper 30s by Sunday morning. A light freeze is possible in citrus and Hernando County.

Skies will be mostly sunny once again Sunday afternoon but winds will be much lighter. It’ll be a tough warmer with temperatures warming to near 60° in the afternoon.

It’s another cold night Sunday night with temperatures back in the upper 30s and low 40s but we begin a nice warming trend Monday. It’ll still be below average with highs in the upper 60s on Martin Luther King Jr. day but we’re back in the low 70s on Tuesday and the upper 70s by the middle and end of the week.

It looks like another cold front will come through on Friday, however this one will not bring as cold of temperatures for next weekend.