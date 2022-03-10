Cold weather timeline: Strong storms followed by chilly temperatures this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A big change in the weather pattern arrives this weekend.

A strong cold front will pass through bringing heavy rain and a chance for strong to severe storms. Behind the rain, winds stay gusty as much colder air replaces the record heat we’ve seen this week.

SATURDAY: Storms move through then it turns colder

There is a ‘slight risk’ for severe weather as the front moves through mainly Saturday morning. The main hazards that will be possible are strong winds and an isolated tornado.

A slight risk is a level 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather scale. While the threat is still low, a few storms could be severe and you will want a way to receive warnings if they are issued.

TIMING OF THE STORMS

A line of storms will move in to Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas County from the northwest and start around daybreak. This line will contain very heavy rain, gusty winds and a low threat for an isolated tornado.

The line of storms will move to the southeast throughout the morning. Hillsborough, Polk, Sarasota and Manatee Counties can expect storms between 8 a.m. and noon. The same hazards will be possible with strong, gusty storms and a low threat for a tornado.

The storms will then pass off to the south toward Hardee, DeSoto, and Highlands Co. between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The threat for severe storms will be a little lower in these areas as the cold front loses a little energy the farther south it gets.

Keep in mind, the timing of the rain could change by a few hours, either earlier or later, as the event gets closer and forecast data becomes a little clearer.

The rain will end by the middle of the afternoon and skies will clear out. The threat for severe storms will be over but winds will stay gusty out of the north.

BEHIND THE RAIN

Gusty winds out of the north at 20-30 mph will continue behind the rain Saturday afternoon. These winds will bring in the colder air behind the cold front. Temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid-70s, as the front moves through. As the rain ends, the temperatures will drop throughout the day.

SUNDAY – Stays cold and breezy all day

Temps will continue to drop through the night and it will be our coldest start in a month with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. It will be a little milder near the coast and areas south of I-4 with temperatures expected in the mid-40s.

After that chilly start, it will stay cold and dry all day Sunday. Winds will still be breezy during the day and high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper-60s, despite full sunshine returning. The cold snap doesn’t last long with Monday’s highs back in the mid-70s.