TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With clear skies and calm winds, it’s an even colder start this morning with temperatures in the 30s along the Nature Coast and upper 40s and low 50s everywhere else.

Even though it’s colder this morning, lots of sunshine will help to warm up temperatures fairly quickly and we’ll be in the low 70s this afternoon. It’ll stay dry and a few clouds will form east of I-75 but overall a pleasant day.

Temperatures will drop quickly once again tonight and it will be chilly, but not as cold as this morning. Low temps will be in the upper 40s along the Nature Coast and low 50s everywhere else Friday morning.

The lows over the next few mornings will still be cool but will be slightly warmer each morning through Sunday.

The gradual warming trend will continue and tomorrow afternoon will be warmer than today with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 80s over the weekend but it will stay pleasant with low humidity in place and the mornings and evenings will still be cool and crisp. Humidity and very low rain chances will return for the middle of next week.