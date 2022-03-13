Cold snap in Tampa doesn’t last long

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bundle up if you’re headed out early this morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across the area.

It will be nice this afternoon though with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. With no rain in the forecast, the strong March sun will help to warm up those temperatures. There will still be a cool breeze throughout the day and it keeps a small craft advisory in effect out on our waters.

This cold snap does not last long with temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s tonight. Monday and Tuesday afternoon will be closer to average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another strong system moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday, increasing rain chances and the chance for some strong storms as well.

This system will not cool us off though after it moves out. Temperatures for the rest of the week will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.