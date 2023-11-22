TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cold front will pass through the Tampa Bay area today with a line of scattered showers and maybe a few rubles of thunder. It will not be an all-day washout but skies will stay mostly cloudy.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s as the rain chances increase through midday. The showers move in from the north and will pass to the south as we head into the later afternoon hours. Most of the rain clears out of the entire area by 8:00 p.m. this evening.

The clouds will linger on Thanksgiving Day but it will stay dry and it will be much cooler. Temperatures start out in the 50s on Thursday morning. Under partly sunny skies temperatures will warm only into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain chances quickly return to the forecast Friday and Saturday with a light to moderate rain coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures stay on the cooler side with the clouds and rain around.

The sunshine returns Sunday briefly before rain chances increase again for the middle of next week.