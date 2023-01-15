TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a cold start out there this morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s up along the Nature Coast. Everywhere else is starting out in the mid and upper 30s.

Winds are a lot lighter though this morning and will stay pretty calm throughout the day. Despite sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s but with the lighter wind today, it will feel warmer.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. It will be another night with near or below freezing temperatures in Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco Counties, and in the mid to upper 30s everywhere else.

The sunshine sticks around for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and temperatures will warm into the mid-60s as a warming trend begins.

We’re back in the low 70s by Tuesday afternoon and then in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.

A weak cold front will make its way in by the end of the week and bring the chance for a few showers Friday into Saturday. This front will not be as strong and will not cool down temperatures much behind it.