TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Its a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s. The clouds and the mist are returning though. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will only warm into the mid and upper-60s.

The mist/drizzle/light rain will be off and on throughout the day with a 50% rain chance.

Although the unsettled pattern will continue through the weekend, it won’t be a washout. There will be a few scattered showers around Saturday but we’ll see more sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday should start out mostly dry with a few showers throughout the day but better rain chances Sunday night and Monday morning as a cold front moves through. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It will also feel a bit muggier.

Monday’s cold front will bring cooler temperatures back to the area with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be a little drier for a couple of days before rain returns for the end of the week.