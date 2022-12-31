TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dense fog has settled in across the area this morning. It will linger for several hours but skies will stay mostly cloudy all day. A weak cold front is stalling just north of the Tampa Bay area today.

It is bringing in the chance for off and on showers and even a rumble of thunder this afternoon. Temperatures will be held in the mid to upper 70s because of the cloud cover but it will still be muggy.

Rain chances will decrease throughout the overnight hours but a few showers will be possible around midnight. More patchy fog is expected Sunday morning with clouds lingering throughout the day once again.

Temperatures will warm to around 75° New Year’s day but rain chances will be just at a 20% for a few light passing showers. The sunshine and 80s return Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

A stronger cold front will arrive Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for rain.

This front will cool us off again for the end of the weekend into the weekend with highs on Friday and the upper 60s, and Saturday near 70°.