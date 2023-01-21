TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s cool mostly cloudy and still mainly dry this morning but rain chances will increase throughout the day. The cold front that move through yesterday will lift back north today as a warm front.

Passing showers, a couple of heavy downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible this afternoon as the front begins to move. It will likely not be a washout but rain chances will increase to a 50% after 2:00 p.m., especially along and north of I-4. Showers are possible through the evening.

It’ll stay cloudy and cool overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 60s.

Sunday will be a nicer day to get outside with warmer temperatures in the forecast, highs will be in the mid 70s. There will be more breaks in the clouds and winds will be gusty at times, coming out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday will be mostly dry but a few quick passing showers are possible in the afternoon.

Better rain chances will come in Sunday night as another front makes its way through. Rain chances will stay elevated through early Monday morning before we mainly dry out for Monday afternoon.

The unsettled pattern continues through the middle and toward the end of the week with a third front moving through late Wednesday into Thursday morning. It will bring another round of showers and a cool down for the end of the week.

The forecast for the main Gasparilla parade next weekend currently looks good to go with temperatures in the upper 60s in the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry. However, this could change as the unsettled weather pattern may return. Stay tuned for updates this week.