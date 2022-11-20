TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It might be a good day to stay inside and watch holiday movies. Light to moderate rain will spread across the state all day today.

Rain chances go up to 70% this afternoon, and highs will only be in the mid 60s with little to no sunshine expected.

The rain slowly tapers off tonight, and we’ll have lows in the mid-upper 50s. It will be warmer tomorrow with highs back in the mid 70s. The rain chance is lower tomorrow as well.

November is typically our driest month of the year, but not this year. We’ll get another round of rain for Tuesday with a 60% chance of downpours. There should be just enough sunshine to keep us in the mid 70s in the afternoon.

It’ll be warmer and drier for Thanksgiving. Highs reach the upper 70s, and there’s just a 20% rain chance.

Another front may pass through on Friday, but the models disagree on when it arrives and how strong that front will be.

