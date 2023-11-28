TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A layer of clouds spreads across the state and keeps us generally overcast all day. Without much sunshine, we don’t warm up much. Highs only reach the low 60s, and that’s about 15 degrees below average.

The clouds break up after sunset, and temperatures fall quickly. Tonight will be the coldest of this cool snap with lows in the 40s. Some areas may dip into the 30s.

More sunshine is expected tomorrow, so it warms up quickly. We’re still below average, but highs will be in the mid-upper 60s.

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week. We hit the mid 70s Thursday, and we’re back in the low 80s Friday and the weekend. It’ll feel more humid this weekend as well.

A storm system stalls to our north, so we do have some small rain chances starting Friday. The front finally pushes through Monday with our best chance for a downpour.