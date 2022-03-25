TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After setting a daily rainfall record yesterday of 1.42″ at Tampa International Airport, we are in for a long stretch of dry weather.

The last of the rain ends early this morning, and drier air arrives. Humidity will be low, and we’ll feel gusty winds from the northwest for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s, which is slightly below average.

Once the sun sets, you may need a light jacket. Temperatures drop through the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Keep the sunglasses out all weekend. It stays sunny, breezy, and pleasant Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. It will be cool again Saturday night though. Lows drop back into the mid-upper 50s.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day with bright blue skies and highs in the mid 70s. Be sure to put sunscreen on because it’ll be comfortable enough to stay outside for hours, but the sun’s rays are more direct now than earlier in the year. Keep that in mind for events like the Tampa Bay Airfest, Tampa Pride Parade and Spring Training games.

We’ll see a pretty fast warm-up next week with highs back in the mid 80s by Tuesday. The next rain chance isn’t until the end of next week.