TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The overnight rain ends early this morning as a cold front pushes south. Behind the front, the clouds clear out, and it will be quite gusty this afternoon.

Highs only reach 80 degrees this afternoon, which is slightly below average, and the breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. You might want to grab a light jacket this evening. Temperatures fall quickly after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the 50s.

The low humidity makes the air feel crisp and cool in the mornings, and the warm sunshine feels great in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s tomorrow and mid 80s on Wednesday.

Humidity begins to creep up on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. We add in a 10% rain chance Friday, but most areas stay dry.

Expect an isolated shower or two this weekend, and while it should not be a wash out either day, it will feel muggier.